Grew Energy Powers Jindal Renewables with 500 MW PV Modules
Grew Energy has secured a contract to supply 500 MW of photovoltaic modules for a significant solar project in Rajasthan. The modules will be delivered to Jindal Renewables, aligning with their sustainability efforts in the steel industry. This marks a pivotal step in embracing renewable energy solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:02 IST
Grew Energy announced on Tuesday that it has secured a major contract to provide 500 megawatts (MW) of photovoltaic (PV) modules for an upcoming solar project in Rajasthan.
The modules are set to be supplied to a project managed by Jindal Renewables, the company stated in its statement.
Bharat Saxena, President of Jindal Renewables, remarked that this initiative supports their commitment to sustainability in the steel industry. By partnering with Grew Energy, they aim to lead the transition to renewable energy solutions within the sector.
