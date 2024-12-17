Grew Energy Powers Jindal Renewables with 500 MW PV Modules

Grew Energy announced on Tuesday that it has secured a major contract to provide 500 megawatts (MW) of photovoltaic (PV) modules for an upcoming solar project in Rajasthan.

The modules are set to be supplied to a project managed by Jindal Renewables, the company stated in its statement.

Bharat Saxena, President of Jindal Renewables, remarked that this initiative supports their commitment to sustainability in the steel industry. By partnering with Grew Energy, they aim to lead the transition to renewable energy solutions within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)