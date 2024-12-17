Left Menu

BJP Veteran LK Advani's Health Improves, ICU Exit Soon

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's ICU since December 12, is showing signs of recovery. The 97-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister is expected to move out of the ICU soon. Under the supervision of Dr. Vinit Suri, Advani's condition is stable.

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani is on the road to recovery, as per recent reports from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. The former Deputy Prime Minister, who has been undergoing medical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since December 12, is expected to be relocated from the ICU within a day or two, highlighting a positive turn in his health condition.

A statement from the hospital on Tuesday confirmed Advani's gradual improvement, with doctors optimistic about his progress. They indicated that the 97-year-old leader's condition is stable, with medical management being led by Dr. Vinit Suri. Earlier reports have noted his admission on Saturday for ongoing medical investigations and management.

Advani, one of India's prominent political figures, has had several hospital stays this year, including visits for routine check-ups. His contribution to Indian politics was further recognized earlier this year when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna. Born in Karachi on November 8, 1927, he joined the RSS in 1942 and has played a pivotal role in BJP's evolution, holding the party president position at various times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

