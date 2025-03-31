Quick Response Averts Tragedy in East Delhi Hospital Blaze

A fire erupted in a private hospital located in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area late Sunday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Delhi Fire Service confirmed they received a call at 11:42 pm, prompting the dispatch of four fire tenders to the site.

The blaze, which originated from an air conditioner and a hospital bed, was swiftly contained. Authorities ensured the immediate evacuation of patients to maintain safety.

