Quick Response Averts Tragedy in East Delhi Hospital Blaze
A fire broke out at a private hospital in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, with no casualties reported. The Delhi Fire Service quickly deployed four fire tenders to extinguish the blaze, which began in an air conditioner and a hospital bed. Prompt evacuation ensured patient safety.
A fire erupted in a private hospital located in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area late Sunday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The Delhi Fire Service confirmed they received a call at 11:42 pm, prompting the dispatch of four fire tenders to the site.
The blaze, which originated from an air conditioner and a hospital bed, was swiftly contained. Authorities ensured the immediate evacuation of patients to maintain safety.
