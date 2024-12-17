India's Democracy Triumphs: Amit Shah Hails 75 Years of the Constitution

Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's deep-rooted democratic values during a Rajya Sabha session marking 75 years of the Constitution. Shah credited the Indian Constitution and the people for proving skeptics wrong about India's economic potential.

During his address, Shah lauded Sardar Patel's vital role in unifying the nation, arguing this had solidified India's stature as a single, robust nation. The extensive parliamentary discussion, lasting over 31 hours, is seen as crucial for educating Indian youth about party stances on constitutional values.

Highlighting India's leap to become the world's fifth-largest economy, Shah struck back at opposition allegations concerning electronic voting machines, emphasizing that the Supreme Court has consistently dismissed such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)