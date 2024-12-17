Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Doubles CA Storage Capacity to Boost Horticulture Sector

Himachal Pradesh has significantly increased its controlled atmosphere (CA) storage capacity from 3,380 MT to 8,260 MT across seven stores. This expansion by the Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation benefits thousands of families in the horticulture sector, offering better prices for their produce, especially during the off-season.

  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has doubled the capacity of controlled atmosphere (CA) storage in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday. This initiative, spearheaded by the Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), aims to enhance the state's horticultural output and support local farmers.

The total CA storage capacity now stands at 8,260 MT, significantly up from the previous 3,380 MT spread across seven facilities. The expansion has directly benefited thousands of families involved in the horticulture sector, offering them better prices for their produce during off-seasons.

The government has also reduced booking rates for CA storage from Rs 2 per kg per month to Rs 1.60, further easing the financial burden on farmers. Notable increases have been made at facilities in Gumma, Jarol-Tikker, and Rohru, with new stores set up in Reckong Peo and Chachyot to support local agricultural communities.

