Maharashtra's Farming Crisis: Alarming Suicide Rates Amid Government Promises

Maharashtra has witnessed 6,740 farmer suicides during the two-and-a-half years' span of the first Mahayuti government, as reported by Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council.

These incidents were predominantly reported in Nagpur and Amravati districts, with Danve holding the BJP-led administration accountable for neglecting farmers' plights.

He criticized the government for failing to deliver on its promise of a Minimum Support Price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for cotton and for providing insufficient solar pumps. Danve called for the establishment of a dedicated department for solar pump distribution and highlighted concerns over the state's hefty Rs 8 lakh crore debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)