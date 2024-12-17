Left Menu

Powering Villages and Homes: India's Electrification Milestone

By April 28, 2018, all unelectrified census villages in India were electrified, achieving a significant milestone under government schemes like DDUGJY and SAUBHAGYA. Subsequent initiatives, including RDSS, continue to expand electrification. Tapwater availability in rural homes also saw a substantial increase under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:22 IST
Powering Villages and Homes: India's Electrification Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

By April 28, 2018, India achieved full electrification of all unelectrified census villages, marking a crucial milestone. This was accomplished under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), where 18,374 villages were electrified.

The government supported states in providing quality power supply through schemes like SAUBHAGYA. By March 31, 2019, an additional 2.86 crore households were electrified. Both schemes concluded on March 31, 2022, but the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) was launched in July 2021 to continue electrification efforts.

Furthermore, the Jal Jeevan Mission has significantly boosted tapwater connections in rural households, increasing coverage from 16.8% to over 79% as of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024