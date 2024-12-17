Powering Villages and Homes: India's Electrification Milestone
By April 28, 2018, all unelectrified census villages in India were electrified, achieving a significant milestone under government schemes like DDUGJY and SAUBHAGYA. Subsequent initiatives, including RDSS, continue to expand electrification. Tapwater availability in rural homes also saw a substantial increase under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
By April 28, 2018, India achieved full electrification of all unelectrified census villages, marking a crucial milestone. This was accomplished under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), where 18,374 villages were electrified.
The government supported states in providing quality power supply through schemes like SAUBHAGYA. By March 31, 2019, an additional 2.86 crore households were electrified. Both schemes concluded on March 31, 2022, but the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) was launched in July 2021 to continue electrification efforts.
Furthermore, the Jal Jeevan Mission has significantly boosted tapwater connections in rural households, increasing coverage from 16.8% to over 79% as of December 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
