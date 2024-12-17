Powering Villages and Homes: India's Electrification Milestone

By April 28, 2018, India achieved full electrification of all unelectrified census villages, marking a crucial milestone. This was accomplished under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), where 18,374 villages were electrified.

The government supported states in providing quality power supply through schemes like SAUBHAGYA. By March 31, 2019, an additional 2.86 crore households were electrified. Both schemes concluded on March 31, 2022, but the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) was launched in July 2021 to continue electrification efforts.

Furthermore, the Jal Jeevan Mission has significantly boosted tapwater connections in rural households, increasing coverage from 16.8% to over 79% as of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)