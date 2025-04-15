Revolutionizing Rural Services: Chhattisgarh's Digital Panchayats

Chhattisgarh is set to revolutionize service delivery in rural areas with the launch of 'Atal Panchayat Digital Suvidha Kendras.' This new initiative by the state government will enable residents to access cash transactions, birth and death certificates, and other digital services directly within their village panchayats.

Slated to commence on April 24, coinciding with National Panchayati Raj Day, the program is poised to benefit 1,460 village panchayats across the state. An official from the public relations department highlighted that these Kendras would provide essential services, thus eliminating the need for villagers to travel to distant development blocks or district headquarters.

Announced during a ceremony with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the facilities will allow villagers to conduct a range of financial transactions, pay utility bills, and access various government benefits on-site. This initiative fulfills a significant campaign promise made by Prime Minister Modi, furthering technological integration in rural governance.

