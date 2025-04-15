Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Services: Chhattisgarh's Digital Panchayats

Chhattisgarh government is launching 'Atal Panchayat Digital Suvidha Kendra' to offer cash transactions and various digital services in 1,460 village panchayats by April 24. This initiative aims to provide easy access to essential services, fulfilling promises made under PM Modi's guarantee, enhancing rural convenience and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is set to revolutionize service delivery in rural areas with the launch of 'Atal Panchayat Digital Suvidha Kendras.' This new initiative by the state government will enable residents to access cash transactions, birth and death certificates, and other digital services directly within their village panchayats.

Slated to commence on April 24, coinciding with National Panchayati Raj Day, the program is poised to benefit 1,460 village panchayats across the state. An official from the public relations department highlighted that these Kendras would provide essential services, thus eliminating the need for villagers to travel to distant development blocks or district headquarters.

Announced during a ceremony with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the facilities will allow villagers to conduct a range of financial transactions, pay utility bills, and access various government benefits on-site. This initiative fulfills a significant campaign promise made by Prime Minister Modi, furthering technological integration in rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

