Left Menu

RBI Lifts Restrictions on Edelweiss Group Entities

The Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on ECL Finance and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company after they implemented remedial actions and committed to ongoing regulatory compliance. The initial restrictions, imposed in May, were due to supervisory concerns related to structured transactions and asset acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST
RBI Lifts Restrictions on Edelweiss Group Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on two entities from the Edelweiss Group, indicating their adherence to necessary remedial actions and ongoing regulatory commitments.

The restrictions, originally imposed in May, involved directives for ECL Finance to halt structured transactions, and for Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) to cease acquiring financial assets.

The lifting of these restrictions follows successful engagements between the companies and the RBI, satisfying the central bank of their compliance with supervisory guidelines. Edelweiss Financial Services shares responded positively, closing nearly 8% up on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024