Explosion Rocks Firecracker Factory, Prompt Evacuation Prevents Injuries

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sevalpatti village, Virudhunagar district, prompted a quick evacuation, preventing any injuries, according to local police.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, caused significant damage to three vehicles parked at the factory. Despite the destruction, the workers' prompt response minimized potential harm.

The fire department dispatched three fire engines to manage and extinguish the resulting blaze. Meanwhile, Vembakottai police have initiated an investigation as further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)