Explosion Rocks Firecracker Factory, Prompt Evacuation Prevents Injuries

A firecracker factory explosion in Sevalpatti, Virudhunagar resulted in no injuries thanks to swift evacuation. Three vehicles were damaged. Three fire engines were deployed. Police are investigating. More details to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:32 IST
One of the vehicles gutted in the explosion at Virudhunagar firecracker unit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sevalpatti village, Virudhunagar district, prompted a quick evacuation, preventing any injuries, according to local police.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, caused significant damage to three vehicles parked at the factory. Despite the destruction, the workers' prompt response minimized potential harm.

The fire department dispatched three fire engines to manage and extinguish the resulting blaze. Meanwhile, Vembakottai police have initiated an investigation as further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

