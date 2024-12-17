No Extension Talks for Russian Gas Transit: EU Commission
The European Commission is not part of talks to extend the contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine. The contract expires at the month's end, and the Commission has stated it isn't interested in prolonging these gas flows or any related negotiations.
The European Commission announced it is not involved in any discussions to extend the contract allowing Russian gas to flow through Ukraine to Europe, due to expire at the month's end.
A spokesperson clarified that the Commission has no interest in supporting or continuing Russian gas transit via Ukraine, distancing itself from any negotiations.
The statement underscores the absence of EU Commission involvement in any future transit agreements or other solutions to maintain such flows.
