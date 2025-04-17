Left Menu

CRPF's Pledge: Eliminating Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Naxalism, currently restricted to four Indian districts, will be eradicated by March 31, 2026, with the CRPF playing a pivotal role. During the CRPF's 86th Raising Day, he acknowledged the efforts of CoBRA commandos, emphasizing their contribution to India's national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the CRPF's 86th Raising Day in Neemuch, announced that Naxalism, now limited to four districts, would be entirely eradicated by March 31, 2026. He highlighted the critical role of the CRPF and its specialized CoBRA battalion in this mission.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a specialized CRPF unit known for guerrilla tactics, has been instrumental in reducing violence in affected regions by over 70%. Shah emphasized the unmatched contribution of CRPF jawans across various national security challenges, including combating Naxal insurgency.

He noted the CRPF's myriad contributions, from internal security and counter-terrorism to maintaining peace during national and international operations. Shah lauded the valor of the jawans, underscoring the continued commitment of the CRPF to national integrity, and paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

