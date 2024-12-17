Rajasthan Embraces PKC-ERCP Progress Amidst Development Milestones

Rajasthan's Water Resources Planning Minister, Suresh Singh Rawat, expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his steadfast commitment to the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP). This crucial development is poised to resolve enduring water disputes between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In a significant milestone, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Lal, marking progress in the project.

Rawat highlighted the initiative's potential to provide irrigation water to farmers and drinking water to communities while fostering industrial growth. The project, part of India's National Perspective Plan for river interlinking, integrates the PKC link with East Rajasthan's Canal Project to tackle water-sharing complexities and economic distribution issues.

Addressing the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' event commemorating a year of BJP governance in Rajasthan, PM Modi celebrated the administration's achievements. He underscored the necessity of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, aiming to streamline the electoral process, allowing more focus on developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)