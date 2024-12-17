Left Menu

Central Schemes Stalled: Minister Urges Action for Delhi Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan criticized the Delhi government for failing to implement central schemes designed to benefit farmers. During a Lok Sabha session, Chauhan appealed to the Delhi government to prioritize the welfare of its farming community, emphasizing the importance of schemes like the Direct Benefit Transfer for organic fertilizers.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has taken a strong stance against the Delhi government's inaction on central farming schemes. Labeling the situation as 'extremely unfortunate,' he pointed out that farmers in the area are missing out on essential benefits.

In a response during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour, Chauhan stressed the need for the Delhi government to put farmers' welfare at the forefront by rolling out beneficial central schemes, especially in the agricultural regions surrounding Delhi.

Highlighting the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for organic fertilizers, Chauhan assured complete central support for organic farmers in Delhi, urging collaborative efforts to maximize the impact of such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

