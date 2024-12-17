Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar supports 'One Nation, One Election', highlighting its alignment with India's Constitution. However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raises concerns about its impact on federal structure. The bill awaits further scrutiny by the Joint Parliamentary Committee before potential approval in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:30 IST
Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political tussle, the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal introduced in the Indian Parliament has sparked both support and controversy. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar voiced support for the initiative, asserting that it aligns with the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution and aims to bolster the nation's democratic framework.

Kumar expressed optimism, saying, "This initiative represents the fundamental essence of our Constitution." He further informed that the bill will be reviewed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for amendments and suggestions before reintroduction and formal deliberation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Contrasting Kumar's support, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi sharply opposed the proposal, cautioning against its potential to disrupt India's federal structure. Gogoi argued that the bill may concentrate excessive power in the Election Commission of India, questioning the government's justification of budget savings.

Simultaneously, sources indicated that the BJP plans to issue notices to over 20 MPs absent during the bill's introduction vote in the Lok Sabha. The parliamentary session saw 269 members vote in favor while 196 opposed. A three-line whip was previously issued to ensure MP attendance due to the legislative significance.

Amidst this backdrop, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, alongside The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bills advocate synchronized elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The proposal, endorsed within the cabinet meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as requiring thorough JPC examination, endeavors to streamline electoral practices, cut expenses, and institute simultaneous elections, igniting a pivotal debate on the future of India's electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024