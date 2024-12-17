Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

In a heated political tussle, the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal introduced in the Indian Parliament has sparked both support and controversy. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar voiced support for the initiative, asserting that it aligns with the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution and aims to bolster the nation's democratic framework.

Kumar expressed optimism, saying, "This initiative represents the fundamental essence of our Constitution." He further informed that the bill will be reviewed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for amendments and suggestions before reintroduction and formal deliberation in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Contrasting Kumar's support, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi sharply opposed the proposal, cautioning against its potential to disrupt India's federal structure. Gogoi argued that the bill may concentrate excessive power in the Election Commission of India, questioning the government's justification of budget savings.

Simultaneously, sources indicated that the BJP plans to issue notices to over 20 MPs absent during the bill's introduction vote in the Lok Sabha. The parliamentary session saw 269 members vote in favor while 196 opposed. A three-line whip was previously issued to ensure MP attendance due to the legislative significance.

Amidst this backdrop, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, alongside The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bills advocate synchronized elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The proposal, endorsed within the cabinet meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as requiring thorough JPC examination, endeavors to streamline electoral practices, cut expenses, and institute simultaneous elections, igniting a pivotal debate on the future of India's electoral system.

