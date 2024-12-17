MicroStrategy's Bitcoin-Inspired Market Surge

Retail investors surged nearly $11 million into MicroStrategy's shares on Monday, a considerable increase from the usual daily inflows, following the company's entry into the Nasdaq-100 index.

Data from Vanda Research reveals MicroStrategy's growing appeal among individual investors, as the firm's stock has skyrocketed by nearly 550% this year, vastly outperforming Nvidia. Promoted as a tool bypassing government intermediaries, bitcoin champions like co-founder Michael Saylor enjoy a fierce following.

MicroStrategy's stock rise parallels bitcoin's historic climb past $100,000, fueled by President-elect Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance. Despite primarily purchasing bitcoin, MicroStrategy also sells business analytics software, a division experiencing a revenue decrease last quarter. Short sellers have retreated, easing from 20.7% to 12.98%, which usually boosts stock prices.

