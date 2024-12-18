Left Menu

Markets Steady as Investors Brace for Central Bank Decisions

Markets experienced fluctuations as U.S. and European stocks fell, reacting to anticipated central bank decisions, including a Federal Reserve rate cut. Bitcoin achieved a record high, while crude oil and gold prices faced declines. These developments reflect investor caution amidst ongoing global economic concerns and policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday as apprehension loomed over upcoming central bank decisions. Crude oil prices dipped while Bitcoin reached new heights, underscoring mixed sentiments in the marketplace.

Key focus remains on the Federal Reserve, where a 'hawkish cut' is expected. Investors eagerly await the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, anticipating a 25 basis-point reduction in interest rates and revised economic projections.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales surpassed expectations, emphasizing contrasting economic trends between the U.S. and China. European stock indices fell to two-week lows, influenced by negative data from China, adding to concerns about weakened global demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

