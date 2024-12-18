Markets Steady as Investors Brace for Central Bank Decisions

Global markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday as apprehension loomed over upcoming central bank decisions. Crude oil prices dipped while Bitcoin reached new heights, underscoring mixed sentiments in the marketplace.

Key focus remains on the Federal Reserve, where a 'hawkish cut' is expected. Investors eagerly await the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, anticipating a 25 basis-point reduction in interest rates and revised economic projections.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales surpassed expectations, emphasizing contrasting economic trends between the U.S. and China. European stock indices fell to two-week lows, influenced by negative data from China, adding to concerns about weakened global demand.

