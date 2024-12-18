Global Markets React as Central Banks Set the Stage for Key Decisions
U.S. stocks dipped and crude prices fell amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Bitcoin surged to record highs as global economic data painted a mixed picture. Major central banks, including Japan and Britain, are meeting this week as investors brace for a 'hawkish cut.'
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday while crude prices decreased as investors analyzed economic data and braced for central bank decisions, including a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. Bitcoin climbed to new record highs.
The Dow recorded its ninth consecutive loss, its longest streak since 1978, highlighting growth versus value and large versus small stocks trends. Central banks in Japan, Britain, and Sweden are meeting, with Sweden likely cutting rates.
Treasury yields steadied as the market anticipated a 'hawkish cut' from the Federal Reserve. Economic projections could signal a pause in rate adjustments amid robust U.S. economic data and persistent inflation.

