The Murky Costs of Indonesia's Mining Boom

Kabaena's crystal-clear waters have turned murky, and the vibrant marine life has fled, victims of Indonesia's rapidly expanding mining industry. Locals, particularly Indigenous Bajau, now face environmental degradation, as traditional fishing is hindered and water now poses health risks.

Indonesia, possessing vast reserves of nickel and other vital materials, is responding to global demand for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries. Yet this industrial expansion has devastated communities and ecosystems, drawing criticism and concern from international and local watchdogs over environmental impacts.

Despite a constitutional court ruling in March 2024 aimed at protecting small islands like Kabaena, deforestation and mining activity persist. Mining companies are clearing vast swathes of forest land, leaving residents in fear for their livelihoods and health, with government permits still being issued.

