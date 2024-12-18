Asian Markets Jitter: Auto Stocks Surge Amid Interest Rate Speculations

Asian stocks hovered near two-week lows as investors awaited an expected U.S. interest rate cut, while the dollar reached significant highs against Australian and New Zealand currencies, creating a volatile market landscape on Wednesday.

In Japan, discussions between Honda and Nissan fueled a jump in auto shares on hopes of industry consolidation, with Nissan surging 22% despite no official merger announcement. This contrasted with broader trends, where markets faced considerable pressure from Chinese electric vehicle competition.

The Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut is set to influence both domestic and international market strategies, according to David Doyle of Macquarie. With bond markets adjusting to a higher rate landscape, other commodities like oil and gold have also seen significant market movements.

