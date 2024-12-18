Left Menu

Russia's Retaliation Against EU Sanctions: A Global Energy Threat?

Russia plans to counteract the new EU sanctions package, which it views as a threat to global energy security. The EU's latest sanctions include stringent measures against Chinese entities and additional restrictions on Russian shadow fleet vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:34 IST
  • Russia

In a significant geopolitical move, Russia has announced its intention to counteract a new wave of European Union sanctions. These sanctions, seen by Moscow as jeopardizing global energy security, were criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday.

The European Union introduced its 15th package of sanctions on Monday, escalating its economic and political pressure on Russia. This recent package involves tightened measures against various Chinese entities and further constraints on ships belonging to what is known as Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

The impact of these alterations in the EU's sanctions policy could have far-reaching consequences. As tensions continue to rise, both sides are closely monitoring the developments, raising concerns about potential disruptions in global energy supply and geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

