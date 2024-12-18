Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Protests: Detentions and Demands for Justice

Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, led by Ajay Rai, were detained during a protest march in Lucknow against the state government. The protest coincided with the assembly's winter session. Rai criticized the government's handling of law and order and vowed to continue protests against perceived injustices faced by farmers and women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Protests: Detentions and Demands for Justice
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and other leaders were detained by police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, along with other leaders, was detained by police amidst a protest march in Lucknow aimed at the state government. This demonstration was part of a planned 'gherao' of the Vidhan Sabha as the assembly commenced its winter session on Wednesday.

Ajay Rai voiced strong objections against the government's treatment of its citizens, particularly targeting the alleged atrocities against farmers and women under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration. Rai declared, 'Our party workers are here to protest. The Yogi government's actions are intolerable, and Congress will stand firm in defiance.'

Outlining the broader societal grievances, Rai asserted, 'The nation's farmers are burdened, women are seeking justice, and this government has devastated the state. Today's demonstration is about demanding accountability.' Rai accused the government of endangering Congress workers, citing the use of thorny barricades designed to suppress protests.

As a precaution, security barriers were installed outside the Congress headquarters by police, anticipating the protest against the state government at the Vidhan Sabha. The Winter Assembly session, characterized by heightened security, began on December 19 and is set to conclude on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024