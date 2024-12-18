Uttar Pradesh Congress Protests: Detentions and Demands for Justice
Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, led by Ajay Rai, were detained during a protest march in Lucknow against the state government. The protest coincided with the assembly's winter session. Rai criticized the government's handling of law and order and vowed to continue protests against perceived injustices faced by farmers and women.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, along with other leaders, was detained by police amidst a protest march in Lucknow aimed at the state government. This demonstration was part of a planned 'gherao' of the Vidhan Sabha as the assembly commenced its winter session on Wednesday.
Ajay Rai voiced strong objections against the government's treatment of its citizens, particularly targeting the alleged atrocities against farmers and women under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration. Rai declared, 'Our party workers are here to protest. The Yogi government's actions are intolerable, and Congress will stand firm in defiance.'
Outlining the broader societal grievances, Rai asserted, 'The nation's farmers are burdened, women are seeking justice, and this government has devastated the state. Today's demonstration is about demanding accountability.' Rai accused the government of endangering Congress workers, citing the use of thorny barricades designed to suppress protests.
As a precaution, security barriers were installed outside the Congress headquarters by police, anticipating the protest against the state government at the Vidhan Sabha. The Winter Assembly session, characterized by heightened security, began on December 19 and is set to conclude on December 20.
