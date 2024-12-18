Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Pioneers Lithium Extraction for a Greener Future

Saudi Arabia is venturing into lithium extraction from oilfield brines, led by start-up Lithium Infinity, in collaboration with Ma'aden and Aramco. This pilot project aims to leverage advanced technologies to extract lithium, a critical component in EV batteries, from brine, supporting the global shift to green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:57 IST
Saudi Arabia Pioneers Lithium Extraction for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia has made a breakthrough in extracting lithium from brine found in its oilfields, heralding a move toward sustainable energy solutions. Lithium Infinity, a start-up from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, will spearhead the initiative, partnering with leading industry players such as Ma'aden and Aramco.

The vice minister of mining affairs stated that this cutting-edge extraction technology has been developed at the university and aims to proceed with a commercial pilot program. The extracted brine from oil fields will continuously supply this operation, forming a crucial step in bolstering Saudi Arabia's transition to an electric vehicle hub.

While the project currently faces higher costs compared to traditional lithium extraction methods, expectations of rising lithium prices could make this venture commercially viable. This initiative is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision to diversify the kingdom's economy, long dependent on oil revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024