Saudi Arabia Pioneers Lithium Extraction for a Greener Future

Saudi Arabia has made a breakthrough in extracting lithium from brine found in its oilfields, heralding a move toward sustainable energy solutions. Lithium Infinity, a start-up from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, will spearhead the initiative, partnering with leading industry players such as Ma'aden and Aramco.

The vice minister of mining affairs stated that this cutting-edge extraction technology has been developed at the university and aims to proceed with a commercial pilot program. The extracted brine from oil fields will continuously supply this operation, forming a crucial step in bolstering Saudi Arabia's transition to an electric vehicle hub.

While the project currently faces higher costs compared to traditional lithium extraction methods, expectations of rising lithium prices could make this venture commercially viable. This initiative is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision to diversify the kingdom's economy, long dependent on oil revenues.

