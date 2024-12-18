Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Bill Targets Urban Naxal Networks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024' to tackle urban Naxalism and reassure citizens. The legislation aims to dismantle Naxalite hideouts in urban areas by empowering authorities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also pledged to eradicate Naxalism nationwide by 2026, highlighting significant progress already made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:02 IST
Maharashtra's New Bill Targets Urban Naxal Networks
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed public concerns regarding the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024' during a session in the state assembly. He emphasized that the bill was proposed to dismantle urban Naxal networks, which are no longer confined to remote areas but have extended their reach into metropolitan regions.

Fadnavis highlighted that numerous front organizations are attempting to undermine constitutional faith by creating safe havens for Naxalite activities. In defending the legislative move, he mentioned that other Naxal-affected states have implemented similar laws. The bill will now be scrutinized by a select committee, allowing for thorough discussion in the upcoming assembly session.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated his commitment to abolishing Naxalism across India by March 31, 2026. Shah noted a significant decrease in fatalities related to Naxal activities, with a 73% drop in security personnel deaths and a 70% reduction in civilian casualties in regions historically impacted since 1973. He affirmed that the government's multi-pronged strategy is proving effective in countering Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024