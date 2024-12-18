Maharashtra's New Bill Targets Urban Naxal Networks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed public concerns regarding the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024' during a session in the state assembly. He emphasized that the bill was proposed to dismantle urban Naxal networks, which are no longer confined to remote areas but have extended their reach into metropolitan regions.

Fadnavis highlighted that numerous front organizations are attempting to undermine constitutional faith by creating safe havens for Naxalite activities. In defending the legislative move, he mentioned that other Naxal-affected states have implemented similar laws. The bill will now be scrutinized by a select committee, allowing for thorough discussion in the upcoming assembly session.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated his commitment to abolishing Naxalism across India by March 31, 2026. Shah noted a significant decrease in fatalities related to Naxal activities, with a 73% drop in security personnel deaths and a 70% reduction in civilian casualties in regions historically impacted since 1973. He affirmed that the government's multi-pronged strategy is proving effective in countering Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)