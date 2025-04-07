26 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
26 Naxalites surrender before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- surrender
- security forces
- Dantewada
- Chhattisgarh
- police
- peace
- stability
- insurgents
- militant
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Comprehensive Naxalite Rehabilitation and Compensation Policy Unveiled
Punjab Police Busts Major Narco-Terror Module
Harmony Hope: Paving the Path to Peace in Manipur
Maoist Weaponry Cache Unveiled in Chhattisgarh Forests
Three persons killed, 25 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Police.