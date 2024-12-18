Left Menu

HSBC Bank Duped in Multi-Crore Credit Card Fraud

A sophisticated credit card fraud involving Rs 1.26 crore was uncovered by HSBC Bank, involving 38 cards issued without proper verification. The crime, detected through card usage analysis, involved forged documents and apparent applications from Assam, affecting cities like Mumbai and Delhi. A probe is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:33 IST
HSBC Bank Duped in Multi-Crore Credit Card Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HSBC Bank has fallen victim to a massive credit card fraud scheme, losing Rs 1.26 crore. The alleged scam involved the issuance of 38 credit cards without adequate document verification, police revealed on Wednesday.

The fraud was brought to light when the bank's financial crime investigation vice-president reported the issue to Azad Maidan police station. Investigations showed that the bank detected the irregularities during a routine analysis of card usage and payment patterns.

It was discovered that the credit cards were issued via an online platform using forged ID documents. The fraudsters, exploiting a loophole, maxed out the cards' limits within the first month, despite providing insufficient address details. The ongoing investigation under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act aims to uncover the identities of the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024