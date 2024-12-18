Rashtrapati Nilayam to Host Udyan Utsav: A Blooming Affair

The Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad has announced it will host the 'Udyan Utsav,' a 15-day flower and horticulture festival, starting December 29, 2024. The festival, organized alongside the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, manages to blend nature with the celebration of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with technological advancements in agriculture and horticulture through various thematic stalls and workshops. A press release from the President's Secretariat emphasized that these features aim to educate and raise awareness among visitors.

President Droupadi Murmu recently reviewed the location's preparations, inaugurating a new eatery and souvenir shop. Her tour included the compost unit, showcasing organic manure creation as a sustainable practice within the gardens. The Rashtrapati Nilayam is accessible online for visitor bookings, except during the President's southern sojourns.

(With inputs from agencies.)