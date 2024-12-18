Blaze at Udaan Bhawan: No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at Udaan Bhawan in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Tuesday, causing alarm due to an explosion sound heard from the vicinity, Fire Officer Vinay Kumar reported. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident, which centered in the building's basement battery room.

Fire Officer Kumar confirmed that operations were underway inside Udaan Bhawan's basement when the fire ignited. Prompt response teams managed to control the flames, ensuring no substantial harm was done. The quick action prevented any escalation, with the situation brought under control within approximately two hours.

Kumar noted that while the situation sparked immediate concern due to initial reports of an explosion noise followed by visible smoke, the damage was minimal. Investigations and safety checks are ongoing to prevent future incidents and safeguard the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)