Tragic Familicide in Haryana: Investigating the Bahadurgarh Explosion

An explosion in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, which claimed four lives, is suspected to be a case of familicide involving Hiripal Singh as the accused. Preliminary investigations indicate that Singh killed his family before setting the house on fire. The motives remain unclear as investigations continue.

Updated: 23-03-2025 15:37 IST
  • India

An explosion in a house in Haryana's Bahadurgarh is under investigation after killing four family members. Authorities suspect it to be a case of familicide with the injured Hiripal Singh as the potential perpetrator, officials reported on Sunday.

According to a police officer, the victims of the tragic explosion include Singh's wife, daughter, and two sons. Initial findings imply that Singh may have murdered his family and subsequently set their home ablaze. The exact motive behind these alleged acts is still being scrutinized, the officer added.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Saturday, recovering four bodies from the scene. Initially believed to have been caused by an air-conditioner compressor blast, the incident took a darker turn with emerging suspicions. Singh, who claimed to be wounded in the explosion, was taken to a Rohtak hospital. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

