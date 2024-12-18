Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Uncovers Rs. 8 Crore in Mumbai Money Laundering Raids

The Enforcement Directorate executed raids at nine locations in Mumbai and Aurangabad under the PMLA, 2002. The operation, linked to M/s Spectra Industries' bank fraud case, seized Rs. 8 crore in assets, including bank balances and securities. Further details are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:16 IST
Enforcement Directorate Uncovers Rs. 8 Crore in Mumbai Money Laundering Raids
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Mumbai recently executed search operations at nine distinct locations across Mumbai and Aurangabad. These actions were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, according to an agency statement released on Wednesday.

The raids, conducted on Tuesday, were part of an investigation into a money laundering case involving bank fraud allegations against M/s Spectra Industries Limited (SIL) and various other entities.

The enforcement operation successfully led to the freezing of assets, including bank balances, fixed deposits, equity shares, and securities worth approximately Rs. 8 Crore. Further information is currently awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024