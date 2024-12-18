Madhya Pradesh Boosts Sports Success with Major Funding

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, celebrated sports talent at the 'Sports Talent's Samman and Protsahan Samaroh' in Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium. The event, part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv,' awarded Rs 25.389 crore in incentives to 1,786 athletes and distributed sports kits to further motivate them.

In his address, CM Yadav highlighted the state's commitment to sportspersons, supported at every step by the government. He noted the inclusion of sports in the new education policy, stressing its role in academic development and career opportunities for sports educators, akin to promotions in academia.

Yadav also emphasized direct incentive transfers to players, aimed at enhancing training and development, bringing pride to the state and nation. He cited India's historical sports achievements under PM Modi's leadership, and announced plans for a government sports complex in every assembly constituency.

