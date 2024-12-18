Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Sports Success with Major Funding

At a 'Sports Talent's Samman and Protsahan Samaroh' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced incentives worth Rs 25.389 crores to support 1,786 athletes. He emphasized the importance of sports in education and the government's commitment to nurturing talent under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST
Madhya Pradesh Boosts Sports Success with Major Funding
MP CM Mohan Yadav distributing cheque to player (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, celebrated sports talent at the 'Sports Talent's Samman and Protsahan Samaroh' in Bhopal's TT Nagar Stadium. The event, part of the 'Jan Kalyan Parv,' awarded Rs 25.389 crore in incentives to 1,786 athletes and distributed sports kits to further motivate them.

In his address, CM Yadav highlighted the state's commitment to sportspersons, supported at every step by the government. He noted the inclusion of sports in the new education policy, stressing its role in academic development and career opportunities for sports educators, akin to promotions in academia.

Yadav also emphasized direct incentive transfers to players, aimed at enhancing training and development, bringing pride to the state and nation. He cited India's historical sports achievements under PM Modi's leadership, and announced plans for a government sports complex in every assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024