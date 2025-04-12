Judge Unfreezes Federal Aid Amid Maine's Transgender Athletes Dispute

A US District Court judge mandated the Trump administration to resume federal aid to Maine, following a legal dispute on sex-based discrimination in education. This decision, by Judge John Woodcock, came after the state of Maine filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture.

The conflict involves Maine's federal funding freeze, attributed to non-compliance with Title IX, which bans educational discrimination based on sex. The Agriculture Secretary cited Maine's policies, particularly on transgender athletes, as a reason for the freeze.

The dispute escalated when President Trump warned Governor Mills over federal funding, should Maine not adhere to a ban on transgender athletes in high school sports. The Department of Education found Maine violated Title IX, yet the court's order aims to navigate this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)