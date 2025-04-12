Left Menu

Judge Unfreezes Federal Aid Amid Maine's Transgender Athletes Dispute

A US judge ordered the Trump administration to lift a freeze on federal aid to Maine, linked to a dispute over Title IX compliance and transgender athletes' participation in school sports. Governor Mills and the administration clashed over federal funding and state compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Updated: 12-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:35 IST
A US District Court judge mandated the Trump administration to resume federal aid to Maine, following a legal dispute on sex-based discrimination in education. This decision, by Judge John Woodcock, came after the state of Maine filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture.

The conflict involves Maine's federal funding freeze, attributed to non-compliance with Title IX, which bans educational discrimination based on sex. The Agriculture Secretary cited Maine's policies, particularly on transgender athletes, as a reason for the freeze.

The dispute escalated when President Trump warned Governor Mills over federal funding, should Maine not adhere to a ban on transgender athletes in high school sports. The Department of Education found Maine violated Title IX, yet the court's order aims to navigate this contentious issue.

