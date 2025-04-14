Left Menu

India's Emerging Athletes Vie for Asian Yogasana Glory

The Sports University of Haryana is hosting national trials for the Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, with 252 athletes competing to represent India. The event underscores the transition of Yogasana from an ancient practice to a modern sport, and the global recognition it is receiving, particularly from India, its birthplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:30 IST
India's Emerging Athletes Vie for Asian Yogasana Glory
A visual from the yogasana competition. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to secure a spot on Team India for the upcoming 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, 252 athletes have flocked to the national trials hosted by the Sports University of Haryana in Sonipat. The trials aim to select elite competitors who will proudly represent India at this prestigious event, slated for April 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

The trials, featuring 123 male and 131 female participants, encompass 12 events that emphasize the competitive nature of Yogasana. Running from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm, the trials showcase the spirit and athleticism of the athletes involved. This initiative, led by the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation, reflects the global evolution of Yogasana as it garners recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia.

According to Jaideep Arya, secretary general of Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, these trials help highlight India's cultural and physical heritage. Asian Yogasana Sports Federation President Sanjay Malpani noted the overwhelming response to the championship from across Asia. National Yogasana Sports Federation President Udit Sheth echoed the sentiment, celebrating the athletes as pioneers in marrying tradition with competitive sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025