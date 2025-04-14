India's Emerging Athletes Vie for Asian Yogasana Glory

In a bid to secure a spot on Team India for the upcoming 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, 252 athletes have flocked to the national trials hosted by the Sports University of Haryana in Sonipat. The trials aim to select elite competitors who will proudly represent India at this prestigious event, slated for April 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

The trials, featuring 123 male and 131 female participants, encompass 12 events that emphasize the competitive nature of Yogasana. Running from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm, the trials showcase the spirit and athleticism of the athletes involved. This initiative, led by the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation, reflects the global evolution of Yogasana as it garners recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia.

According to Jaideep Arya, secretary general of Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana, these trials help highlight India's cultural and physical heritage. Asian Yogasana Sports Federation President Sanjay Malpani noted the overwhelming response to the championship from across Asia. National Yogasana Sports Federation President Udit Sheth echoed the sentiment, celebrating the athletes as pioneers in marrying tradition with competitive sports.

