NIA Raids Unearth Inter-State Weapons Trafficking Nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a sweeping operation on Wednesday, executing searches at diverse locations across four states as part of their investigation into an inter-state weapons trafficking network, according to the agency's sources.

Officials confirmed that raids were carried out on properties tied to 15 accused or suspects across 17 locations – specifically in Bihar (12 sites), Nagaland (3), Haryana (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

These individuals were connected to four previously charged suspects in the trafficking case. The NIA's searches yielded a .315 rifle, 11 rounds, several digital devices like mobile phones and memory cards, Rs. 13,94,840 in cash, and other critical materials, revealing Bihar's role as a smuggling transit point in the broader arms trade linked to Nagaland.

