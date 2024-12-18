Hyderabad Police Lay Down Strict Guidelines for New Year's Eve Events

In preparation for the New Year's Eve festivities, the Hyderabad Police have issued detailed instructions to event organizers, requiring them to secure official permission regardless of the event's location. The Rachakonda Commissionerate's Public Relations Officer emphasized that applications for permits must be submitted at least 12 days in advance.

Organizers are also directed to equip venues with portable fire extinguishers, fireballs, and sufficient water resources. Clearly marked exit and escape routes with large signage are mandatory. The police made clear that deploying easily identifiable women security personnel to ensure women's and children's safety is essential, and any misconduct from security guards will face consequences.

Additional guidelines include strict prohibitions on serving alcohol to minors, with assurances for separate enclosures for bachelors and families to maintain decorum. Event organizers are warned of criminal actions for indecency in performances. Moreover, a vigilant watch to prevent drug usage is required, and organizers are responsible for arranging transportation for intoxicated attendees post-event.

(With inputs from agencies.)