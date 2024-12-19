Second Ashburton Bridge Set to Begin Construction in 2026

The Government has commended the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and Ashburton District Council for their commitment to enhancing infrastructure resilience in Canterbury. Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced that funding has been confirmed for the construction of a second Ashburton Bridge, with work set to begin in 2026.

The second bridge will significantly enhance the resilience of State Highway 1, a critical transport route for the South Island that sees over 24,000 vehicles daily. The current bridge’s limitations were underscored during flooding events in 2021 and 2023, which disrupted supply chains and emergency services. The next closest alternative bridge is more than 27 kilometers away, highlighting the importance of the new infrastructure.

“This project is a key priority for the Government and the Ashburton District Council,” said Minister Brown. “By investing in this critical connection, we’re ensuring the South Island’s supply chain can withstand future challenges while enabling further growth and development in the region.”

Unlocking Growth Opportunities

In addition to improving connectivity, the second Ashburton Bridge will unlock significant development potential in Tinwald, Ashburton. The new infrastructure will open large tracts of land for residential and commercial growth, boosting economic activity in the region.

“The bridge will not only improve resilience but also foster economic development by enabling further expansion in Ashburton. This is a win for both the local community and the wider South Island,” Brown said.

Streamlined Approval and Fast-Track Construction

To expedite the project, the Government has listed the bridge under the Fast Track Approvals Bill, allowing for streamlined consenting processes. NZTA is collaborating with the Ashburton District Council to finalize the project’s scope, consenting pathway, and delivery mechanisms. This ensures construction can proceed without unnecessary delays.

“The Government is committed to delivering this project at pace,” Brown said. “I want to thank the Ashburton District Council, Mayor Neil Brown, and local MP James Meager for their advocacy and partnership in making this happen.”

Benefits to the Wider South Island Community

The new bridge is expected to bring significant economic and social benefits to Ashburton and the surrounding regions. Improved resilience will ensure uninterrupted transport during adverse events, enhancing emergency response capabilities and safeguarding supply chains.

The project also aligns with broader goals to bolster regional infrastructure, enabling communities to grow sustainably while maintaining critical connections across the South Island.

“This investment will deliver strong, long-term benefits for the Canterbury region and beyond,” said Minister Brown. “The second Ashburton Bridge is a testament to what can be achieved when local and national bodies work together to prioritize the needs of their communities.”

With the funding now confirmed and planning underway, the project is set to begin in 2026, heralding a new era of growth and resilience for Canterbury.