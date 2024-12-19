Mangamuka Gorge Reopens, Restoring Vital Link for Northland

State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge officially reopened today, restoring a critical connection for Northland and providing much-needed relief ahead of the summer travel period, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced.

The Mangamuka Gorge is an essential route for Northlanders, carrying approximately 1,300 vehicles daily and connecting the Far North with the rest of New Zealand. The highway was closed in August 2022 due to severe weather events that caused significant damage, including large slips and disruptions.

“Extensive work has gone into addressing these challenges, with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) implementing significant improvements to the resilience and safety of this corridor,” Brown said. “This reopening marks a major milestone for Northland, especially as the holiday season approaches.”

A Collaborative Effort

The project involved over 1,000 workers who worked tirelessly to restore the 13-kilometer highway between Mangamuka and Kaitaia. Their efforts included clearing debris, stabilizing slopes, and reinforcing sections of the road to withstand future weather events.

“I want to extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this monumental effort,” Brown said. “The reopening of this vital route demonstrates the dedication and collaboration of central and local governments, alongside community stakeholders.”

Boost to Local Economy and Tourism

The reopening of the Mangamuka Gorge is expected to provide significant economic benefits to the region. Reliable and safe road access is crucial for freight operators, local businesses, and the tourism sector, all of which have faced challenges during the extended closure.

“With this highway now open, Northlanders and visitors can enjoy faster, safer, and more dependable travel,” Brown said. “This will provide much-needed certainty for local businesses and support the region’s growth by ensuring essential connectivity for both freight and tourism.”

Enhanced Road Resilience

In addition to clearing slips, the NZTA has implemented long-term resilience measures, including improved drainage systems, slope stabilization, and upgraded safety features along the route. These enhancements are designed to mitigate the impact of future severe weather events, which have increasingly affected Northland’s infrastructure.

Community Celebrates the Reopening

The reopening was marked by a ceremony attended by local MP Grant McCallum, mayors, community leaders, and stakeholders. Residents expressed relief and optimism about the restored connectivity, which is critical for daily commutes, business operations, and the transportation of goods.

“Reliable road networks are the backbone of Northland’s economy,” Brown noted. “The reopening of Mangamuka Gorge is a testament to our Government’s commitment to prioritizing infrastructure improvements and fostering economic growth in the region.”

The highway will officially open to traffic on December 20, 2024, just in time for the busy holiday season. This milestone represents a significant step forward in ensuring Northland’s infrastructure remains resilient and capable of supporting its communities and industries.