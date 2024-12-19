Left Menu

Escalation Alert: Israeli Airstrikes in Yemen Kill Nine

Israeli airstrikes in Yemen resulted in the deaths of nine people, according to Al Masirah TV. The strikes targeted the port of Salif and the Ras Issa oil facility in Hodeidah. Israel's military strikes focused on Houthi military targets, including ports and energy infrastructure used for military operations.

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes on Yemen early Thursday resulted in nine fatalities, reports Al Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthi movement controlling much of Yemen.

Seven lives were claimed by a strike on the port of Salif, while two more were lost at the Ras Issa oil facility, according to Houthi sources. The attacks, concentrated in Yemen's Hodeidah province, also hit power stations near the capital, Sanaa.

Israel's military declared the strikes aimed at Houthi military assets, including ports and energy sites, following the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The Houthi have intensified attacks on international shipping since November, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

