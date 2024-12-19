Escalation Alert: Israeli Airstrikes in Yemen Kill Nine

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes on Yemen early Thursday resulted in nine fatalities, reports Al Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthi movement controlling much of Yemen.

Seven lives were claimed by a strike on the port of Salif, while two more were lost at the Ras Issa oil facility, according to Houthi sources. The attacks, concentrated in Yemen's Hodeidah province, also hit power stations near the capital, Sanaa.

Israel's military declared the strikes aimed at Houthi military assets, including ports and energy sites, following the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. The Houthi have intensified attacks on international shipping since November, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)