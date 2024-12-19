Europe's Strategic Focus: Standing Firm with Ukraine
Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, urged European leaders to concentrate on enhancing support for Ukraine rather than rushing peace negotiations. She warned that premature talks might disadvantage Ukraine. Her statement preceded an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, highlighting Ukraine's central role in discussions.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has urged the bloc to intensify its support for Ukraine, cautioning against premature peace negotiations. Her stance is rooted in the belief that early talks could potentially weaken Ukraine's position.
Speaking prior to an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Kallas emphasized the need for a unified strategy to bolster Ukraine's defense and stability. "We have to talk about how we can support Ukraine more," Kallas stated, underscoring the necessity to avoid hasty calls for diplomacy.
Her comments come at a pivotal time, as the EU grapples with its role in the ongoing conflict, balancing diplomatic pressures and a commitment to Ukraine. The summit is expected to focus heavily on strategies for effective support, reflecting Kallas's warning against premature peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
