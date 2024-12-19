Left Menu

Navantia Acquires Historic Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff

Navantia, a Spanish shipbuilder, is set to acquire Harland & Wolff's shipyards in a deal that aims to secure 1,000 jobs and support the UK's shipbuilding industry. The acquisition follows Harland & Wolff's financial struggles, including unsuccessful bids for government aid and the cancellation of its stock listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:17 IST
Navantia Acquires Historic Shipbuilder Harland & Wolff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia will acquire Harland & Wolff, the Belfast-based shipbuilder famous for constructing the Titanic, as announced by the British government. The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, aims to safeguard 1,000 jobs across Harland & Wolff's shipyards in Belfast, Arnish, Methil, and Appledore.

Northern Ireland minister Hilary Benn emphasized the significance of the investment for Belfast and the Northern Ireland economy, particularly for Harland & Wolff's skilled workforce. Previously, Harland & Wolff entered administration due to financial difficulties, exacerbated by rising energy costs and wages, leading to increased debt.

The acquisition follows a cancelled listing on the London Stock Exchange and a denied credit facility request from the British government. It also includes a subcontract with Navantia related to a significant project for the Royal Navy, ensuring the construction of three essential support ships for UK aircraft carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024