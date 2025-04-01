Left Menu

Maharashtra's Maritime Ambitions Set Sail with Dabhol Shipyard's New Project

Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. in Dabhol, Maharashtra, begins operations with a steel cutting ceremony, marking a new shipbuilding project for a UK-based company. This development is part of India's expanded shipbuilding sector, expected to contribute to Maharashtra's $1 trillion economy goal by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST
In a significant development for Maharashtra's maritime sector, the Square Port Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. located in Dabhol has officially begun its operations. The shipyard, now operational, hosted a crucial steel cutting ceremony, symbolizing the commencement of its shipbuilding activities under a new order from a UK-based shipping firm.

This event coincided with Gudi Padwa, a festival marking new beginnings, underscoring the shipyard's fresh start under Hazoor Multi Projects Limited's direction. Fattehsingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyard, highlighted the tremendous potential within India's shipbuilding and repair industry, which remains largely untapped despite the government's encouragement through increased financial allocations.

As part of Maharashtra's broader economic goals, this shipbuilding venture is anticipated to bolster the state's maritime capabilities significantly, contributing to its target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2027. The shipyard currently undertakes the construction of five vessels and expects to engage in further collaborations with notable international shipyards soon.

