Ajit Pawar Urges Relief for Onion Farmers Amid Export Levy Concerns
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called on the central government to revoke a 20% export levy on onions to aid distressed farmers in the Nashik district. He stressed the financial challenges farmers face due to a surplus onion supply and unseasonal climate impacts.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has made an appeal to the central authorities for the elimination of the 20% export duty on onions, a move he believes would significantly benefit the state's struggling farmers.
In a detailed communication sent to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pawar drew attention to the plight of onion farmers in the Nashik district, where overproduction and climatic disruptions have slashed farmers' earnings.
Pawar's letter underscores a troubling scenario where abundant onion stocks force farmers to sell at rates below production costs, leaving them financially vulnerable. The deputy chief minister asserts that removing the export duty could restore their competitiveness in international markets.
