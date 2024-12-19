Adani Energy Expands: New Subsidiary to Boost Power Services

Adani Energy Solutions has announced the creation of a new fully-owned subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd, aimed at enhancing its power services. The company, registered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 18, 2024, is yet to start its operations.

The subsidiary has been established specifically to manage the transmission, distribution, and supply of power, as well as provide necessary infrastructure services. According to a regulatory filing, the company has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each, with Adani Energy Solutions retaining 100% ownership of Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the energy sector.

