Left Menu

Adani Energy Expands: New Subsidiary to Boost Power Services

Adani Energy Solutions has founded a new subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd, in India. Registered in Gujarat, the entity will focus on power transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure services. The new subsidiary holds a share capital of Rs 1 lakh with 100% equity owned by AESL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:28 IST
Adani Energy Expands: New Subsidiary to Boost Power Services
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions has announced the creation of a new fully-owned subsidiary, Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd, aimed at enhancing its power services. The company, registered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 18, 2024, is yet to start its operations.

The subsidiary has been established specifically to manage the transmission, distribution, and supply of power, as well as provide necessary infrastructure services. According to a regulatory filing, the company has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each, with Adani Energy Solutions retaining 100% ownership of Adani Energy Solutions Step-Ten Ltd, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024