Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen as Houthi Conflict Intensifies

Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, targeting ports and energy facilities, following continued missile attacks from the Iran-aligned group. In response, the Houthis retaliated with ballistic missiles aimed at Israel. Tensions remain high, with both sides issuing warnings of further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:25 IST
Early Thursday, Israel initiated airstrikes on Houthi-held regions in Yemen, focusing on ports and energy infrastructure. These actions followed the Houthi militant group's ongoing missile launches targeting Israel over the past year.

In retaliation, the Houthis had attacked Tel Aviv overnight, launching ballistic missiles that they claimed hit precise military objectives. The Israeli military responded with two waves of airstrikes involving 14 fighter jets, targeting key facilities in Salif, Ras Issa, and the capital, Sanaa.

Casualties were reported, with nine killed in airstrikes. The strike's aftermath included significant infrastructure damage, including the destruction of power stations, leading to widespread electricity outages. The conflict, rooted in the broader Israel-Hamas war, shows no sign of abating as threats of further retaliation loom.

