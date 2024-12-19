Left Menu

South Africa's Wheat Harvest Dips by 5.6% in 2024

South African wheat harvest is forecasted to decrease by 5.6% in 2024 compared to last year. The Crop Estimates Committee predicts a yield of 1.935 million metric tons, down from 2.05 million tons in the previous season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST
South Africa's Wheat Harvest Dips by 5.6% in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Crop Estimates Committee in South Africa announced a forecasted 5.6% decrease in the country's wheat harvest for 2024 compared to the previous season.

According to the committee's fifth winter crop forecast, the anticipated wheat yield for 2024 stands at 1.935 million metric tons, a reduction from the 2.05 million tons collected last year.

The announcement highlights challenges faced by South African farmers, potentially impacting both domestic and international wheat markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024