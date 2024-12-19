South Africa's Wheat Harvest Dips by 5.6% in 2024

The Crop Estimates Committee in South Africa announced a forecasted 5.6% decrease in the country's wheat harvest for 2024 compared to the previous season.

According to the committee's fifth winter crop forecast, the anticipated wheat yield for 2024 stands at 1.935 million metric tons, a reduction from the 2.05 million tons collected last year.

The announcement highlights challenges faced by South African farmers, potentially impacting both domestic and international wheat markets.

