South Africa's Wheat Harvest Dips by 5.6% in 2024
South African wheat harvest is forecasted to decrease by 5.6% in 2024 compared to last year. The Crop Estimates Committee predicts a yield of 1.935 million metric tons, down from 2.05 million tons in the previous season.
Updated: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:02 IST
The Crop Estimates Committee in South Africa announced a forecasted 5.6% decrease in the country's wheat harvest for 2024 compared to the previous season.
According to the committee's fifth winter crop forecast, the anticipated wheat yield for 2024 stands at 1.935 million metric tons, a reduction from the 2.05 million tons collected last year.
The announcement highlights challenges faced by South African farmers, potentially impacting both domestic and international wheat markets.
