Amit Shah Vows Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir: A Mission Mode Approach

In a decisive move aimed at stamping out terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to a 'terror-free Jammu and Kashmir' during a high-level security review meeting on Thursday. Shah assured that ample resources would be allocated to achieve this objective, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stringent 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism.

Shah emphasized the execution of both 'area domination' and 'zero terror' plans in 'mission mode,' declaring that the Modi government, in collaboration with security forces, is determined to establish full dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister lauded the unprecedented voter turnout in recent local elections as a testament to the residents' faith in democracy.

The sustained efforts of the Modi administration, Shah noted, have effectively dismantled the terrorism infrastructure in the region. He called for continued coordinated action among security agencies to permanently eliminate terrorist threats. The meeting, attended by key security and government officials, underscored the central government's commitment to innovative anti-terrorism strategies under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)