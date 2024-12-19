Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir: A Mission Mode Approach

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed firm commitment to eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized executing the 'area domination' and 'zero terror' plans in mission mode and praised the security forces for significant progress. The meeting highlighted support for PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:21 IST
Amit Shah Vows Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir: A Mission Mode Approach
Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at stamping out terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to a 'terror-free Jammu and Kashmir' during a high-level security review meeting on Thursday. Shah assured that ample resources would be allocated to achieve this objective, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stringent 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism.

Shah emphasized the execution of both 'area domination' and 'zero terror' plans in 'mission mode,' declaring that the Modi government, in collaboration with security forces, is determined to establish full dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister lauded the unprecedented voter turnout in recent local elections as a testament to the residents' faith in democracy.

The sustained efforts of the Modi administration, Shah noted, have effectively dismantled the terrorism infrastructure in the region. He called for continued coordinated action among security agencies to permanently eliminate terrorist threats. The meeting, attended by key security and government officials, underscored the central government's commitment to innovative anti-terrorism strategies under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024