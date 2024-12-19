Ventive Hospitality's IPO Kick-off Fueled by Rs 719 Crore Anchor Investment

Ventive Hospitality, backed by Blackstone, announced on Thursday that it secured Rs 719 crore from anchor investors, coinciding with the imminent launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

The high demand for Ventive's pre-IPO shares came from mutual funds, insurance companies, and other major investors like the Government Pension Global Fund and Quant Mutual Fund.

Scheduled between December 20 and 24, the IPO aims to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a fresh issue of shares, with intentions to address debt obligations. Ventive Hospitality, a Blackstone and Panchshil Realty venture, boasts a luxury asset portfolio operated by global brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)