Ventive Hospitality's IPO Kick-off Fueled by Rs 719 Crore Anchor Investment
Ventive Hospitality, supported by Blackstone, attracted Rs 719 crore from anchor investors before its IPO. The IPO, opening from December 20 to 24, will issue fresh equity worth Rs 1,600 crore to pay off debt. The company owns luxury hospitality assets across India and the Maldives.
- Country:
- India
Ventive Hospitality, backed by Blackstone, announced on Thursday that it secured Rs 719 crore from anchor investors, coinciding with the imminent launch of its initial public offering (IPO).
The high demand for Ventive's pre-IPO shares came from mutual funds, insurance companies, and other major investors like the Government Pension Global Fund and Quant Mutual Fund.
Scheduled between December 20 and 24, the IPO aims to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a fresh issue of shares, with intentions to address debt obligations. Ventive Hospitality, a Blackstone and Panchshil Realty venture, boasts a luxury asset portfolio operated by global brands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Seas: A Tribute on Navy Day
Pernod Ricard Executives Under Fire: Scandal Unveils Collusion and Legal Woes in India
Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth
Green Pitch Awaits as India and Australia Clash in Adelaide's Pink-Ball Test
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Malaysia to Reach Asia Cup Final