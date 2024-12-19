Left Menu

Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology Over Ambedkar Remarks

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar, demanding his apology and resignation. The party emphasizes the need for accountability, accusing the BJP of diverting public attention and committing to protest until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:23 IST
Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, led by Chairperson Pratibha Singh and AICC Secretary Vidyut Chaudhary, strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for derogatory remarks against Dr. BR Ambedkar. At a press conference, Singh demanded an apology and Shah's resignation, insisting the Congress will persist until justice is achieved.

Singh emphasized the hurt caused by Shah's words, highlighting the parliamentary record's accuracy and calling for accountability. She noted that Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, were barred access to Parliament amid these tensions, indicating a serious breach of democratic procedure.

The Congress, using multiple platforms, staged a protest at the Governor's House in Shimla, urging the Prime Minister's intervention. Singh underscored Rahul Gandhi's dedication to constitutional protection, and along with Chaudhary, condemned the BJP's focus on controversy over resolution. The party vows continued protests until Shah apologizes and steps down, aligning with their commitment to uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

