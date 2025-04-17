Protest Erupts in Ranchi: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Shariat Comment

In Ranchi, BJP workers, guided by Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, launched a protest demanding the resignation of Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan. The minister's 'Shariat over Constitution' statement incited the demonstration.

Hasan clarified that media misinterpretation had skewed his original intent, maintaining that both Shariat and the Constitution hold equal importance for him.

During the 'Aakrosh Pradarshan' rally, opposition leaders argued that the Hemant Soren administration emboldens communal forces, asserting that the Constitution's supremacy must remain intact.

