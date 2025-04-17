Protest Erupts in Ranchi: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Shariat Comment
BJP members, led by Jharkhand's chief Babulal Marandi, protest in Ranchi, demanding Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan's resignation. Hasan's 'Shariat over Constitution' remark sparked controversy. BJP alleges emboldened communal forces under the Hemant Soren government, insisting on the supremacy of the Constitution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In Ranchi, BJP workers, guided by Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, launched a protest demanding the resignation of Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan. The minister's 'Shariat over Constitution' statement incited the demonstration.
Hasan clarified that media misinterpretation had skewed his original intent, maintaining that both Shariat and the Constitution hold equal importance for him.
During the 'Aakrosh Pradarshan' rally, opposition leaders argued that the Hemant Soren administration emboldens communal forces, asserting that the Constitution's supremacy must remain intact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court's Impeachment Verdict
South Korea Awaits Crucial Constitutional Court Verdict Amid Tensions
Wisconsin votes to enshrine voter ID requirement in state constitution, reports AP.
South Korea Awaits Constitutional Court Decision Amid Tensions
Guinea's Path to Democracy: Constitutional Referendum Scheduled