Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Ranchi: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Shariat Comment

BJP members, led by Jharkhand's chief Babulal Marandi, protest in Ranchi, demanding Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan's resignation. Hasan's 'Shariat over Constitution' remark sparked controversy. BJP alleges emboldened communal forces under the Hemant Soren government, insisting on the supremacy of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:27 IST
Protest Erupts in Ranchi: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Shariat Comment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, BJP workers, guided by Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, launched a protest demanding the resignation of Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan. The minister's 'Shariat over Constitution' statement incited the demonstration.

Hasan clarified that media misinterpretation had skewed his original intent, maintaining that both Shariat and the Constitution hold equal importance for him.

During the 'Aakrosh Pradarshan' rally, opposition leaders argued that the Hemant Soren administration emboldens communal forces, asserting that the Constitution's supremacy must remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025