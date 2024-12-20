Detention Drama: Assam Police vs. Indian Youth Congress

In a dramatic turn of events, the Assam Police detained Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib along with several national and state office bearers in Guwahati. The group, staying at a hotel, was reportedly held to thwart a planned protest concerning the death of Congress worker Mridul Islam.

The IYC accused the authorities of making arrests without sufficient cause, questioning the actions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. According to them, police stormed into their hotel at the break of dawn, treating the political leaders like criminals. This move has led to criticisms and demands for clarity on Islam's death, which occurred during a protest in December.

As the dispute deepened, Guwahati's East Police District imposed a prohibitory order, restricting public gatherings within a 1 km radius of Dispur's Capital Complex. This regulation requires official approval for any assembly or protest, reflecting heightened tensions and ongoing security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)